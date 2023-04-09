Close
7 Wanted Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

7 wanted criminals arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 7 proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Taxila police nabbed 4 wanted criminals including Aqib in the theft case while the same police held Babar in the drug pushing case and 02 wanted criminals Javed and Liaqat were also arrested in an environmental pollution case.

Similarly, Waris Khan police netted Sajid in a cheque dishonour case.

While, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Younas involved in a theft and fraud case.

Following the operation, Rata Amaral police booked Zahid for hurling death threats.

SSP Operations Captain (R) Mohammad Amir Khan Niazi while appreciating the police teams said that the ongoing crackdown against the advertising criminals will be accelerated.

