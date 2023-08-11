Open Menu

7 Wasa Officials Suspended Over Negligence

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:07 PM

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz suspended two assistant directors, a sub-engineer and two sewer supervisors over negligence, here on Friday

The officers and staff were suspended over failure to redress complaints received at the customer public relations centre.

The MD had issued directions for redressing all complaints received at the centre within 24 hours.

The suspended officers included Assistant Director Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East, DC-I; Assistant Director Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Sub-Division Operations East and Sub-Engineer Shamsabad Sub-Division Operations East.

The sewer supervisors posted at Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Sub-Division O&M, and Shamasabad O&M Operations East were also suspended.

