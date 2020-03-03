UrduPoint.com
7 Water Connections Disconnected For Nonpayment:

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:21 PM

7 water connections disconnected for nonpayment:

Crackdown continues by Metropolitan Corporation against nonpayment of drainage and sewerage fees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Crackdown continues by Metropolitan Corporation against nonpayment of drainage and sewerage fees.

According to authorities, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner the action were taken against persons who have not paid dues of Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha under the supervision of Tax superintendent Malik Shoukat.

The teams disconnected the water connections of Minhas family clinic, Lala Bhai hotel, Asghair Clinic, Misali Ravian Boys College, kids Town and Al Zahra Girls College. During continued drive a dozen of private hospitals, hotels,private college and schools connection have been disconnected on non payments.

