7 weighing bridges sealed in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 7 illegal weighing bridges in different parts of district and got arrested their operators/managers.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that assistant commissioners checked sale/purchase of sugarcane in their respective areas and found 7 weighing bridges operating illegally and sealed them.

The managers/operators of sealed weighing bridges were arrested and handed them over to the area police for further action.

The accused are: Yaqoob from Chak No.440-GB Sammundri, Tauqeer, Naseer and Saqibfrom Chak No.212-GB Mureedwala, Shams from Chak No.195-GB, Muhammad Din fromChak No.198-GB and Waqas from Chak No.199-GB, he added.