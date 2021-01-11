7 Weighing Bridges Sealed In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 7 illegal weighing bridges in different parts of district and got arrested their operators/managers.
A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that assistant commissioners checked sale/purchase of sugarcane in their respective areas and found 7 weighing bridges operating illegally and sealed them.
The managers/operators of sealed weighing bridges were arrested and handed them over to the area police for further action.
The accused are: Yaqoob from Chak No.440-GB Sammundri, Tauqeer, Naseer and Saqibfrom Chak No.212-GB Mureedwala, Shams from Chak No.195-GB, Muhammad Din fromChak No.198-GB and Waqas from Chak No.199-GB, he added.