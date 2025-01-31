Open Menu

7-year Imprisonment Awarded For Harassing Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for harassing and blackmailing a married woman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for harassing and blackmailing a married woman.

According to the prosecution, convict Abdul Qadir of Chak No. 195-RB Jandanwali harassed and blackmailed his relative woman Iram Shehzadi, wife of Muhammad Imran of Chak No. 204-RB after uploading her objectionable photos on Facebook on June 13, 2023.

After receiving complaint, the FIA police registered a case under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and submitted the challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 2 years imprisonment under section 20 of PECA.

The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo an additional term of three months.

The court also handed down the accused with 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.50,000/- under section 21 of PECA. He would have to experience one-year imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

Meanwhile, the learned judge also awarded 2 years imprisonment to accused Abdul Qadir under section 24 of PECA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo three months additional imprisonment in case of default.

