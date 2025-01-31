7-year Imprisonment Awarded For Harassing Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for harassing and blackmailing a married woman
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for harassing and blackmailing a married woman.
According to the prosecution, convict Abdul Qadir of Chak No. 195-RB Jandanwali harassed and blackmailed his relative woman Iram Shehzadi, wife of Muhammad Imran of Chak No. 204-RB after uploading her objectionable photos on Facebook on June 13, 2023.
After receiving complaint, the FIA police registered a case under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and submitted the challan in the competent court of law.
After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 2 years imprisonment under section 20 of PECA.
The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo an additional term of three months.
The court also handed down the accused with 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.50,000/- under section 21 of PECA. He would have to experience one-year imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.
Meanwhile, the learned judge also awarded 2 years imprisonment to accused Abdul Qadir under section 24 of PECA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo three months additional imprisonment in case of default.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..
7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities
FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operat ..
Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation5 minutes ago
-
7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman21 seconds ago
-
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal ..4 minutes ago
-
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations4 minutes ago
-
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road4 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities12 seconds ago
-
FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies14 seconds ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases16 seconds ago
-
LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels17 seconds ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operations19 seconds ago
-
Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah4 seconds ago