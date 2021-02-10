UrduPoint.com
7-year-old Boy As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A 7-year-old minor boy was allegedly killed when pistol of his cousin went off while cleaning in the area of Rosa Shikham.

Police said here on Wednesday that Ramzan was cleaning his pistol when it accidently went off and and the bullet hit his cousin Zohaib Yousuf,killing him on the spot.

Police started investigation.

