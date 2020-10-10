7-year-old Boy Died In Rod Mishap
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:04 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A seven- year-old boy died when a tractor hit him near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Saturday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Rehman (7) was crossing the road when a speedy tractor hit him.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.