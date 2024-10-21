7-year-old Boy Killed By Security Guard
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A seven-year-old boy was shot killed by a security guard on Monday over a minor issue in the city of Lahore.
According to a private news channel and the local police, the security guard opened fire on the boy just because he was drinking water without permission at a farmhouse of a private society.
The police arrived at the scene and arrested the security guard, as named Kabir, who was attempting to escape to Okara.
The police recovered weapon from his possession and initiated further investigation.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera's Agriculture Uni observes 'Anti-corruption Week'1 minute ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on 'Disaster Management' in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent1 minute ago
-
Repair of two sewerage lines completed1 minute ago
-
Woman injured in roof collapse1 minute ago
-
Grand cultural event “Lok Mela to be held in November1 minute ago
-
Young girl killed in firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation to resolve problems11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit DHQ21 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined21 minutes ago
-
AJK to celebrate 77th Founding Day on October 2431 minutes ago
-
"Dhee Raani" Programme inaugurated in Sargodha31 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership35 minutes ago