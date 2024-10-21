Open Menu

7-year-old Boy Killed By Security Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

7-year-old boy killed by security guard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A seven-year-old boy was shot killed by a security guard on Monday over a minor issue in the city of Lahore

According to a private news channel and the local police, the security guard opened fire on the boy just because he was drinking water without permission at a farmhouse of a private society.

 

The police arrived at the scene and arrested the security guard, as named Kabir, who was attempting to escape to Okara

The police recovered weapon from his possession and initiated further investigation.

