7-year-old burnt in acid attack by classmate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old boy suffered burns in an acid attack by his classmate in a government school in Sukkur.

According to a private media report, a seven-year-old boy identified as Matiullah suffered burn injuries when his classmate, Hasnain, threw acid on him in the school.

The student of second grade victim suffered burns on the face, legs, and other body parts.

Meanwhile, the victim's father demanded authorities to take legal action against the school administration for 'expressing indifference' to the incident.

He demanded that action should be taken against the school administration and teachers for negligence and not providing timely medical aid.

In a statement, the victim's said that his classmate Hasnain threw acid at him but the teachers refused to take any action despite his complaint.