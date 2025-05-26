- Home
- Pakistan
- 7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment
7-Year-Old Girl Attacked During Kidnapping Attempt In Sukkur, Airlifted To Karachi For Treatment
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM
A horrific incident occurred in Goth Pathan, Rohri, Sukkur on Monday, where a 7-year-old girl, Ayesha, was brutally attacked by culprits who attempted to kidnap her
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A horrific incident occurred in Goth Pathan, Rohri, Sukkur on Monday, where a 7-year-old girl, Ayesha, was brutally attacked by culprits who attempted to kidnap her. When locals gathered due to her cries, the accused slit her throat and fled the scene.
The girl was initially provided medical aid at Civil Hospital Sukkur and was later airlifted to Karachi for further treatment on the instructions of District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah.
The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
It is mentioned over here that the District Council Chairman's efforts have led to the introduction of the Air Ambulance service, which has been instrumental in providing timely medical assistance to those in need. This initiative is a testament to the council's commitment to serving humanity and highlights the success of unique projects under Syed Kamil Hyder Shah's leadership.
Recent Stories
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karac ..
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti2 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment2 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat2 minutes ago
-
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad2 minutes ago
-
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-2612 minutes ago
-
ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot cases13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan urges PTI to prepare countrywide movement, rejects ‘double game’ politicians2 hours ago
-
PM given guard of honour at Iran's Sa'adabad Palace8 minutes ago
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case2 hours ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting2 hours ago