7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A horrific incident occurred in Goth Pathan, Rohri, Sukkur on Monday, where a 7-year-old girl, Ayesha, was brutally attacked by culprits who attempted to kidnap her. When locals gathered due to her cries, the accused slit her throat and fled the scene.

The girl was initially provided medical aid at Civil Hospital Sukkur and was later airlifted to Karachi for further treatment on the instructions of District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

