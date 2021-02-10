70 acres state land recovered from illegal occupants

As many as 70 acres of state land worth Rs 84 millions were recovered from illegal occupants at Chak 23, in Tehsil Khairpur Tamaiwali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 70 acres of state land worth Rs 84 millions were recovered from illegal occupants at Chak 23, in Tehsil Khairpur Tamaiwali.

Following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, operation against illegal state land occupants was underway in Khairpur Tamewali, Tehsil of Bahawalpur.

In Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali, revenue department team led by Assistant Commissioner Kamran Bukhari was took action against illegal state land occupants.

Team recovered 560 Kanals (70 acres) in chak 23. Recovered land was located in rural area.

AC Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari told land was being used for agricultural purposes and "barseem" and wheat crop has been cultivated.

price of Land Vacated land as per market value amounts to 84 million rupees (12 lac/acre).

AC said that indiscriminate operations would remain continue against the Mafia. Those occupying government lands should be dealt with iron hands. Crackdown on mafia will continue to end illegal encroachments and occupation of government lands.

Bukhari further said that under the vision of PM Imran Khan, every inch of government land would be taken from mafia. Those who support the mafia should be ready for the strict accountability.