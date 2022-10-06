70 beggars detained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad, during a crackdown, caught 70 beggars including 17 women from different points in the city in the last three days.

According to Social Welfare Department sources, the squad comprising police, civil defence and Social Welfare Department staff took beggars into custody from different roads, markets and crossings.

Four beggars were booked by the Civil Lines police, while others were shifted to Panahgah. Rs 10,000 were also seized by the squad.