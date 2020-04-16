UrduPoint.com
70 Beggars Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

70 beggars held in Faisalabad

In a crackdown against professional beggars, the district police arrested 70 beggars from different areas of the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : In a crackdown against professional beggars, the district police arrested 70 beggars from different areas of the district during last 24 hours.

All the beggars have been put behind bars after registration of cases against them, says a police report here Thursday.

The action against beggars was taken on a number of complaints by citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

