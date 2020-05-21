70 Christian families given ration bags

Members of the Christian community who were affected by coronavirus lockdown were given ration bags at the office of the Social Welfare Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Members of the Christian community who were affected by coronavirus lockdown were given ration bags at the office of the Social Welfare Department.

As many as 70 families were given ration bags on the occasion, total 300 families of minority communities will be given ration bags in this phase whereas 250 families have also received ration bags in the previous phase.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Aamir Nazir Khichi, Divisional Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa and Sather Samuel Feroze gave away ration bags to deserving Christian families.