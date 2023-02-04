70 complaints related to finance dept redressed in two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Rizwan Mehmood redressed 70 complaints related to finance department during the revenue court in last two days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Rizwan Mehmood redressed 70 complaints related to finance department during the revenue court in last two days.

The complaints were received by the offices of Assistant Commissioner, including District Headquarters in the Revenue Public Service Office.

ADC Revenue Rizwan Mehmood said that revenue service would continue in the first two working days of every month.

He said the officers of revenue department had been asked to hold revenue courtsregularly to provide relief to the public and decide the complaints on merit.