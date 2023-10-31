Open Menu

70 % Construction Work On Imamia Colony Flyover, Shahdara Completed: PM Told

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023

70 % construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara completed: PM told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday was apprised that 70 percent construction work on the Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara had been completed.

During a briefing on his visit to the site, the prime minister was informed that the Imamia Colony flyover was being constructed over the Lahore-Faisalabad railway line, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It was an 18-month project which would be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government in six and a half months till December 2023, it was added.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of the provincial government for accelerating pace of the construction work on different development projects.

