70 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 70 criminals including 23 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 70 criminals including 23 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said that police arrested 13 persons for possessing illicit weapons and recovered 10 pistols, 2 guns, a rifle and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 22 drug traffickers and seized 3.425 kg hashish and 117 liter liquor from their possession besides arresting 2 gamblers during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

