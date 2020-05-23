UrduPoint.com
70 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

70 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police arrested 70 criminals including 37 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The police arrested 70 criminals including 37 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the teams of various police stations conducted raids at the areas of the jurisdiction and arrested eight drug traffickers and recovered 4.

660 kilograms charas and 145 liters liquor from their possession,six kite-dealers along with 1330 kites and other paraphernalia.

Similarly, the police also arrested nine illegal weapon holders and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from their possession,ten gamblers along with bet money of Rs.13810 and other items during this period.

Further investigation was underway.

