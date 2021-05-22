70 criminals held with drugs, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 70 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 70 criminals including six drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, nine proclaimed offenders, 16 violators of coronavirus SoP, seven gamblers and 26 kite sellers.

Police have also recovered 35 litre liquor, 760 gram Hashish, six pistols, rounds, 4037 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.