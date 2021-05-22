UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:42 PM

70 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 70 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 70 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 70 criminals including six drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, nine proclaimed offenders, 16 violators of coronavirus SoP, seven gamblers and 26 kite sellers.

Police have also recovered 35 litre liquor, 760 gram Hashish, six pistols, rounds, 4037 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

1 minute ago

Alhamra observed Dengue Day

1 minute ago

Three killed in firing incident in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Very hot, dry weather forecast in Sindh for Sunday ..

1 minute ago

P&SHD holds dengue awareness walk

1 minute ago

Bodour Al Qasimi launches her book &quot;World Boo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.