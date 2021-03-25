UrduPoint.com
70 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

70 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 70 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 70 criminals including 26 proclaimed offenders, 10 court absconders, 17 drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, three kite sellers, seven firework dealers and another outlaw for illegally refiling LPG.

Police also recovered 150 litre liquor, 7.460 kg Hashish, six pistols, rounds, 181 kites and chemical thread from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

