70% desilting work of canals completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) In first phase, the Punjab Irrigation department has completed 70 percent desilting work of canals in the province.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that teams were carrying out desilting of canals and restoration of banks of the canals as per the plan.

Irrigation Secretary was visiting field to monitor desilting work of canals besides supervising it through online drone stream on daily basis.