Open Menu

70% Desilting Work Of Canals Completed

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 10:26 PM

70% desilting work of canals completed

In first phase, the Punjab Irrigation department has completed 70 percent desilting work of canals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) In first phase, the Punjab Irrigation department has completed 70 percent desilting work of canals in the province.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that teams were carrying out desilting of canals and restoration of banks of the canals as per the plan.

Irrigation Secretary was visiting field to monitor desilting work of canals besides supervising it through online drone stream on daily basis.

Related Topics

Drone Punjab

Recent Stories

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

7 minutes ago
 Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

7 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of ..

PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 HDA says power outages affecting water supply

HDA says power outages affecting water supply

5 minutes ago
 Wasi Shah urges proactive role of youth for enviro ..

Wasi Shah urges proactive role of youth for environmental protection

4 minutes ago
South African miners see gold in hills of waste

South African miners see gold in hills of waste

5 minutes ago
 Boy foils assault bid in Taxila

Boy foils assault bid in Taxila

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy seeks ways to promote trade among ..

Pakistani envoy seeks ways to promote trade among OIC states

4 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as optimism for US economic outlook ..

Stocks advance as optimism for US economic outlook grows

4 minutes ago
 Dozens buried, eight killed in southwest China lan ..

Dozens buried, eight killed in southwest China landslide

5 minutes ago
 Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign inves ..

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign investment to Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan