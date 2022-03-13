UrduPoint.com

70 Fertilizer Dealers Booked For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Seventy fertilizer dealers were booked on the charge of profiteering in the division during the last two months.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that 45 shops of fertilizer dealers were sealed and a fine of Rs 4.75 million was imposed on them.

He further said that teams of divisional administration carried out 12,854 inspections during last 2 months to check overcharging and sale of fertilizers in the black.

During the period, 2,272,246 bags of DAP fertilizers and 3,428,608 bags of Urea fertilizers were supplied to notified fertilizer sealers for their sale at fixed rates.

Out of this quantity, farmers so far purchased 1,571,104 bags of DAP and 3,481,808 bags of Urea fertilizer, he added.

The commissioner also directed the fertilizer dealers to keep their sale, purchase and stock record updated, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Shehzad, Additional Commissioner CoordinationTariq Mehmood, Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Assistant CommissionerCity Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present in the meeting.

