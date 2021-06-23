UrduPoint.com
70% Fine Of Water Supply Bills Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:06 PM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Water Rate Recovery Team headed by Municipal Officer (MO) Finance Rana Saqlain Mahmood launched a major crackdown against commercial defaulters of Kashmir Road, Khadim Ali Road and Model Town

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Water Rate Recovery Team headed by Municipal Officer (MO) Finance Rana Saqlain Mahmood launched a major crackdown against commercial defaulters of Kashmir Road, Khadim Ali Road and Model Town.

More than dozen of shops were sealed and recovered million of rupees from commercial consumers in terms of water supply bills on the spot.

According to details, Municipal Corporation Sialkot was conducting a city-wide campaign against commercial consumers of water rate and non-payment of rent of MCS shops in the current financial year.

MO Finance Rana Saqlain Mehmood said that these shops would remain closed till the dues were paid.He said more than 70% of the water supply bills were recovered so far and the crackdown will continue till 100% recovery.

