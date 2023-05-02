UrduPoint.com

70 Foreign Students Enrolled At Karachi University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:07 PM

As many as 70 overseas students are enrolled in University of Karachi's different departments, of which 40 foreign students from Afghanistan, Iran, Kenya, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe attended the Eid Milan party held in the KU HEJ Multipurpose Hall here

The deans of the various faculties, departmental chairpersons, faculty members, Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian and honorary Consulate General of Yemen Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, and others were also present on this occasion, said a spokesperson of the KU on Tuesday.

During the Eid Millan celebration, a one-act play was presented and performed for foreign students who are part of the University of Karachi Theatre and Arts Society.

The play was written and directed by one of the students of the English department Dua and was performed by two students, Sawera from the BA (Hons) English department and Haiqua from the Department of Criminology. Abeeha Ali from M.A Ling English Department was also part of the team. She supervised this play.

An Iranian student, Mahmoud, from second year Pharm-D, recited Farsi poetry, while a Srilankan student from Pharm-D second year, Ifham Hana sang a Tamil song which was translated into English by another Sri Lankan student of Pharmacy, Fatima Hikma.

Earlier, The KU foreign student advisor Dr Shumaila Shafkat Ali informed the audience that over 70 overseas students are enrolled in the University of Karachi and around 40 foreign students from different African, Middle-East, and South Asian countries attended the event.

"All the foreign students of the first year are taken to the important landmarks and historical places of the city. They are also taken to the old food street so that they get the taste of local cuisine. This city tour is organized in the second semester every year." KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi that this event was especially arranged in honor of the foreign students who are miles away from their motherland and missing their families and loved ones.

He said that we gather our overseas students under one roof to enjoy the Eid celebration so that they do not feel alone.

On this occasion, Iranian CG in Karachi Hassan Nourian mentioned that the KU and various Iranian varsities have initiated faculty and student exchange program as well as launched mutual educational activities, seminars, workshops, and webinar series for the students and faculty of both countries.

The Honorary Yemeni CG Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said that the organizing celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr for the foreign students studying at the KU reflects that KU is taking good care of international students.

