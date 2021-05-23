UrduPoint.com
70 Fresh COVID-19 Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

70 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 70 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,863 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 23,863 from Rawalpindi and 1972 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,25 reported from Rawal Town,16 from Potohar town,10 from Rawalpindi Cantt,7 Taxila,,2 Gujar Khan,3 Islamabad, and one each from Kahuta, Kalar Syeda, Murree, Kotli sattian, AJK, Chakwal and Khushab.

"Presently 98 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 14 in Holy Family Hospital,15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,40 in Institute of Urology,24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal Hospital and one each in Hearts International Hospital, and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority informed that so far 23,999 patients were discharged after recovery and 1804 were quarantined including 1065 at home and 739 in isolation.

