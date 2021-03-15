UrduPoint.com
70% Girls' Schools Among 100 To Reconstruct In Merged Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

70% girls' schools among 100 to reconstruct in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :KP government's Education Department with the assistance of UNDP aims to reconstruct 100 schools including 70 percent for girls in the newly merged districts of Orakzai and Kurram.

These schools were either damaged or destroyed by militants and some during natural calamities, APP learned on Monday.

The education department in collaboration with UNDP had already started work on these schools while furniture and stationary would also be provided to the children at these schools and teachers would be given training to improve the quality of education.

The provincial government is also going to establish 100 new Early Childhood Education Centres wherein 2000 children would be enrolled and by the end of December 14000 children would get the opportunities of quality education.

In order to promote the girls' education the provincial government was offering stipends and scholarships to the enrolled students in the newly merged districts, which had resulted in a considerable decrease in the ratio of dropout students.

It is merit to mention here that the KP government recruited about 80,000 teachers during the last eight years and had now decided to recruit more teachers from Parents Teachers Councils' Funds to overcome shortage of teachers in merged areas.

In addition to this the male and female were being awarded different scholarships in the higher education sector.

