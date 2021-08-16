UrduPoint.com

70 Held For Doing Wheelie In Faisalabad

Mon 16th August 2021

Seventy youth were arrested for doing wheelie and zigzag driving on Independence Day of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Seventy youth were arrested for doing wheelie and zigzag driving on Independence Day of Pakistan.

Police said on Monday that district police set up pickets at different areas for checking of people andnabbed 70 youngsters.

Cases were registered against the accused.

