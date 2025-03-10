Open Menu

70 Held In Crackdown Against Encroachment Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM

70 held in crackdown against encroachment mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar City Traffic Police have arrested 70 individuals during an extensive crackdown against the encroachment mafia in various parts of the city.

According to a press release the operation was launched following directives from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Haroon Rashid Khan.

It said that traffic police officials initially instructed encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal structures. However, non-compliance by the encroachment mafia led to decisive action.

During the operation, 70 individuals were arrested, and three truckloads of encroachment materials were confiscated.

Thevpress release said that CTO Haroon Rashid Khan emphasized that encroachers must voluntarily clear illegal structures, warning that strict legal action would be taken against those who fail to comply.

He noted that illegal encroachments create significant difficulties for both commuters and transporters.

The CTO further advised citizens to park their vehicles and motorcycles in designated parking areas.

He also warned that vehicles found parked in "No Parking" zones would be impounded and shifted to terminals.

