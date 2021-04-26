UrduPoint.com
70 Held With Contraband In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

70 held with contraband in faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 70 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 70 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession. The police teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 5.

6 kg hashish, 200 gram heroin and 97 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held 43 gamblers with stake money of Rs 30,270.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 people and recovered 8 pistols, a kalashnikov, a daggerand a a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

