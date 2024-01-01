70-KW solar system installed at WASA office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar Dall on Monday inaugurated a 70-kilowatt solar system at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office, with the aim to save Rs1.5 to 2 million on electricity bills monthly.

A simple but impressive ceremony was held here at the WASA head office, which witnessed participation of Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmed, other officers and staff members,

MD WASA Ghaffran Ahmed briefed the secretary about solar projects and said that all WASA offices wre being shifted to the solar system, adding that prior to this, solar systems had been installed at Mahmood Booti Disposal Station and Multan Road Disposal Station.

The MD also briefed the secretary about WASA Lahore's initiatives in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), GIS, solarization, revenue, and IT reforms.

Secretary Sajid Zafar Dall appreciated all the projects, and said that reforms similar to those in WASA Lahore would be implemented in all WASA offices of other cities.

Additionally, the Secretary Housing received briefings on Moonsoon preparations and Digital Complaint Management System among other projects and visited the Digital Complaint Management Center in Gulberg.

The secretary also directed WASA prompt resolution of public complaints at the doorstep besides taking strict action against those dumping waste in water and drainage lines.

MD WASA Ghaffran Ahmad presented a shield to the Secretary Housing in recognition of his collaborative efforts.