70 Liters Liquor Seized During Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested nine liquor suppliers and recovered 70 liters and 05 bottles of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Race Course Police held Yaqoob and recovered 05 liters of liquor from his possession.
Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police seized 10 liters liquor each from Shamim Abbas, Meraj, Jawad Ali, Rashid, and Shahid Rehman.
Kahuta police also apprehended Faisal and confiscated 10 liters of liquor from his custody.
Additionally, Kalar Syedan police held Ghulam Rabbani and Wajid and found with each five liters of liquor.
Divisional SPs commended police team efforts and stated that the operation against liquor suppliers will be continued and strict action will be taken against such anti social elements.
