70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 70 Majalis of Ahura Moharram-ul-Haram of category-C were held and 33 processions were taken out on 8 Moharram-ul-Haramin in Bahawalpur district on Thursday.

More than 4400 police personnel and volunteers performed their duties to provide security to these Majalis and processions.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, a three-tier security plan was implemented and Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Eagle Squad patrolled to provide security. Snipers were deployed at building around procession routes. The DPO office has set up a control room for prompt communication and response, he added.