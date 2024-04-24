70% Mapping Of Afghans Residing In KP Completed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The mapping process of Afghan refugees residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered its final phase as according to the Home and Tribal Department KP on Wednesday, 70 percent of the task has been completed.
It said 880,000 Afghan refugees were issued citizen cards of which 320,000 were residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since November 2023 till date, 314000 Afghans have repatriated to their native land.
The mapping of Afghan refugees holding Afghan Citizen Cards would be completed by 30th April, it said, adding that the voluntary repatriation process of Afghan citizens from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was continued.
