70 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By End 2021: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government has completed its target of fully vaccinating 70 million people against COVID-19 by the end of 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government has completed its target of fully vaccinating 70 million people against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

"To achieve this, our Federal government alone procured (COVID-19) vaccines worth almost Rs 250 billion and provided free vaccines to citizens in all the provinces," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister was thankful of the tireless and coordinated work done by the National Command and Control, Center (NCOC), the federal and provincial administrations as well as health teams to ensure the success of government's vaccination program.

