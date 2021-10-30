UrduPoint.com

70 Mln Vaccinated, Target Achieved 2 Months Ahead: Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that 70 million people of the country had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

In a tweet, the minister who is also in charge of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the target of vaccinating 70 million people was set for the year-end, however, it was achieved even two months ahead.

"We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan. The year-end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crores (70 million) people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crores (40 million) are fully vaccinated.

He hoped that "with 2 months to go, we will inshAllah meet, and exceed, the target".

