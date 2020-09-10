70 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :About 70 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13227 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 195,079 people were screened for the virus till September 9, out of which 70 more were reported positive.

As many as 12,199 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 145 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.