70 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 70 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19855 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 670868 people were screened for the virus till April 05 out of which 70 more were reported positive.

As many as 19185 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 211 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.