70 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :About 70 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25218 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 797,207 people were screened for the virus till May 31 out of which 70 more were reported positive.

As many as 23,881 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 280 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.