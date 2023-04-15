UrduPoint.com

70 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Health officials on Friday said that 70 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.89 per cent while 17 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,695 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

