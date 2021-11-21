70 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 70 new cases of corona have been reported from across the province.

In a statement, he said that 42 positive cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Kasur, eight in Rawalpindi and four cases were reported in Faisalabad.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases has reached 442,433. Besides, 423,053 patients have fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,385 till date.

In last 24 hours, four deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the toll to 12,995. He added that 13,053 tests were conducted making a total of 8,245,725 tests, in same time.

The overall positive rate of Covid-19 in last 24 hours was recorded at 0.5 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 1.6 percent, 0.9 percent in Faisalabad, 0.8 percent in Rawalpindi, 0.6 percent in Multan and 0.8 percent in Gujranwala.