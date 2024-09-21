70 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 70 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson,out of these,60 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, three cases in Lahore, while Chakwal, Lodhran, and Attock each recorded 2 cases.one case in Gujrawala.

Over the past week,326 new cases of dengue virus infections have emerged,bringing the total number of cases in Punjab to 958 for 2024.

A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that preventive measures are fully in place.

Government hospitals have been stocked with necessary medicines, including treatments for dengue.

In response to the rising cases,the Health Department has issued an advisory, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.Cooperation with health teams on the ground was essential to control the outbreak.

Additionally,a free helpline (1033) has been set up for treatment information or complaints related to dengue.

Health officials stress the importance of vigilance and proactive efforts to contain the virus's spread throughout the province.