Open Menu

70 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

70 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 70 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson,out of these,60 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, three cases in Lahore, while Chakwal, Lodhran, and Attock each recorded 2 cases.one case in Gujrawala.

Over the past week,326 new cases of dengue virus infections have emerged,bringing the total number of cases in Punjab to 958 for 2024.

A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that preventive measures are fully in place.

Government hospitals have been stocked with necessary medicines, including treatments for dengue.

In response to the rising cases,the Health Department has issued an advisory, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.Cooperation with health teams on the ground was essential to control the outbreak.

Additionally,a free helpline (1033) has been set up for treatment information or complaints related to dengue.

Health officials stress the importance of vigilance and proactive efforts to contain the virus's spread throughout the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Lodhran Attock From Government

Recent Stories

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

12 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

13 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

13 hours ago
Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

14 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

16 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

19 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

19 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan