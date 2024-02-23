Open Menu

70 Newly Elected MNAs Completed Registration Process At National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) After successfully making their way to the Lower House of the Parliament, so far 70 newly elected members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have completed their registration process at the Secretariat.

The process of registration of the newly elected MNAs was continued in the facilitation center established in the National Assembly Secretariat, the Spokesperson of the National Assembly said in a news release.

He said the Facilitation Center had been established in Committee Room No. 2 of the National Assembly.

"The newly elected members of the National Assembly are requested to come to the facilitation center and complete their registration and other necessary documentation," the NA official said.

The Facilitation Center will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm for registration, card and photo making of the MNAs.

He urged that the newly elected MNAs who had not registered were requested to visit the facilitation center and complete the registration process.

"Photographs are being taken at the Facilitation Center for the registration cards and other necessary documents of the newly elected honorable members of the National Assembly," he said.

It should be noted that before the opening session of the 16th National Assembly, the newly elected members of the National Assembly must complete the assembly card and other necessary documents.

"Newly elected members are requested to complete their registration by coming to the facility on time to avoid any problem due to possible rush. They are advised to keep their national identity cards and other necessary documents with them for registration," the National Assembly spokesperson said.

More Stories From Pakistan