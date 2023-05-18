70% of cotton set target achieves

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that cotton cultivated on 130,861 acres so far against the set target of 180,000 acres area in the four districts of the division,which was above 70 % of the area.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the 100 % cotton cultivation target would be achieved by May 25.

He said that committees had been formed at the division, district and tehsil levels to achieve and monitor the target of cotton crop while full awareness sessions were also being conducted for the farmers.

The Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that in Sargodha district against the target of 5,000 acres, cotton crop had been cultivated on an area of 3,506 acres, which was 70% of the set target, while in Khushab district, 78% of the target had been achieved by completing the cultivation on 2,355 acres against the target of 3,000 acres.

In Mianwali district, cotton crop would be cultivated on 143,000 acres and so far, it had been cultivated on 96,000 acres by completing 67% of the area, while in Bhakkar, cotton had been cultivated on 29,410 acres against the target of 29,000 acres,he added.

He said that there was no shortage of cotton seeds and fertilizers across the division, while the availability of abundant water in the sowing areas was also being ensured with the mutual consultation of the canal department.

