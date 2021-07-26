70 % of district population to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A two-week long anti-Covid drive kicked off here Monday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people above 16 years of age in all tehsils of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week long anti-Covid drive kicked off here Monday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people above 16 years of age in all tehsils of the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements made for the vaccination campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah said that a special drive has been started on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to vaccinate a maximum number of people against the lethal disease.

He said that 356 teams had been constituted to jab 1,299,838 people above 16 years of age in seven tehsils and union councils of the district.

ADC said that the target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population of the district would be achieved by August 10.

Abdullah informed that vaccination drive has been started in five districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

"Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success," he added.