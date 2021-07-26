UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 % Of District Population To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

70 % of district population to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A two-week long anti-Covid drive kicked off here Monday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people above 16 years of age in all tehsils of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week long anti-Covid drive kicked off here Monday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people above 16 years of age in all tehsils of the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements made for the vaccination campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah said that a special drive has been started on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to vaccinate a maximum number of people against the lethal disease.

He said that 356 teams had been constituted to jab 1,299,838 people above 16 years of age in seven tehsils and union councils of the district.

ADC said that the target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population of the district would be achieved by August 10.

Abdullah informed that vaccination drive has been started in five districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

"Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala August All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kamoka, Commissioner visit low lying areas of Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Ramaphosa Decries Attempts to Pit African, Indian ..

2 minutes ago

Lawmakers in Belgium's Wallonia Push for Probe Int ..

2 minutes ago

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

22 minutes ago

Japan stun China to win historic Olympic table ten ..

2 minutes ago

Hospitals overwhelmed in Senegal's capital as viru ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.