70 pc of religious scholars, seminary students get corona jabs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :About seventy percent of religious scholars and seminary students have taken coronavirus prevention jabs in Peshawar.

This was said by participants of a meeting held here on Friday between prominent religious scholars and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Capt ® Khalid Mehmood.

The delegation of religious scholars was led by Mufti Zafar Zaman and held a detailed discussion with DC Peshawar about vaccination in seminaries.

The meeting was informed that coronavirus vaccination was in progress at religious seminaries where teachers and all students were getting the preventive jabs.

They assured that in near future about 100 percent of students and teachers of religious schools would get vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner was also informed that on daily basis vaccination teams were dispatched to different religious seminaries with the cooperation of District Health Officer.

DC Peshawar thanked participants of the meeting for their cooperation aimed at prevention of fatal coronavirus.

He said without the cooperation of general masses, this pandemic couldn't be contained and wiped out from environment and would prevail to infect people.