70 percent construction work on Social Security hospital completed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The 50-bed social security hospital over 57 kanal land in the city would be completed by January 2023 as 70 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Medical Director Sargodha Dr.Samiullah Khan on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said the hospital would be completed within stipulated period and the government had already approved funds for the procurement of required machinery.

He said the construction work of the project was launched in 2019 and its foundation laying ceremony was performed by provincial minister Punjab for labour and work, Ansar Majeed Haral.

Dr Samiullah said that after the completion of hospital, labourers would be able to get medical facilities at local level.

The government was striving hard to extend best healthcare facilities to thepeople at their doorsteps, he added.