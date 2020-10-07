70 percent Pakistani population linked to agri sector: DC

SIALKOT, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said on Wednesday that more than 70 per cent population of the country linked to agriculture sector.

He stated this while addressing an awareness seminar on "Mega Farms Day" under National Plan for Paddy at Anwar Club Auditorium organized by Agriculture Extension Department.

The DC said that there was ample scope for development in this sector which not only meet the food requirements of the country but also earn valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting agricultural commodities abroad.

It is possible only if the use of modern machinery and technology in the agricultural sector, he added.

He said the government had launched a multi-billion rupees programme for the development of agriculture and for the welfare of farmers.

The DC said there was a team of experts from the arguculture department to guide the farmers while the administration was always ready to cooperate and facilitate farmers in this regard.

He said that committees would be formed at district and tehsil levels to resolve the problems of farmers in the district, adding the meeting of committees would be held twice a month for this purpose.

While addressing the farmers, Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Director Farms and Training Muzamil Hussain Kahlon, Director IPM Rice Research Institute Dr. Arshad Makhdoom, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Abdul Sami Tahir and Chaudhry Sarfraz Ghman said that under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, a five-year programme had been launched in 15 districts of Punjab at a cost of Rs 6.32 billion to promote profitable cultivation of paddy.