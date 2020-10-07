UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 Percent Pakistani Population Linked To Agri Sector: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

70 percent Pakistani population linked to agri sector: DC

SIALKOT, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said on Wednesday that more than 70 per cent population of the country linked to agriculture sector.

He stated this while addressing an awareness seminar on "Mega Farms Day" under National Plan for Paddy at Anwar Club Auditorium organized by Agriculture Extension Department.

The DC said that there was ample scope for development in this sector which not only meet the food requirements of the country but also earn valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting agricultural commodities abroad.

It is possible only if the use of modern machinery and technology in the agricultural sector, he added.

He said the government had launched a multi-billion rupees programme for the development of agriculture and for the welfare of farmers.

The DC said there was a team of experts from the arguculture department to guide the farmers while the administration was always ready to cooperate and facilitate farmers in this regard.

He said that committees would be formed at district and tehsil levels to resolve the problems of farmers in the district, adding the meeting of committees would be held twice a month for this purpose.

While addressing the farmers, Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Director Farms and Training Muzamil Hussain Kahlon, Director IPM Rice Research Institute Dr. Arshad Makhdoom, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Abdul Sami Tahir and Chaudhry Sarfraz Ghman said that under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, a five-year programme had been launched in 15 districts of Punjab at a cost of Rs 6.32 billion to promote profitable cultivation of paddy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exchange Punjab Agriculture Guide Gujranwala From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

16 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

31 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

46 minutes ago

14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago

Eurasian economic summit starts with focus on Belt ..

1 minute ago

Ammunition Detonating at Former Military Base in R ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.