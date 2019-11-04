UrduPoint.com
70 Percent Students Of Haripur Dewormed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

At least 70 percent of students of government and private sector schools of district Haripur has been dewormed while the rest would be dewormed on mop-up day The special campaign was carried out jointly by district coordinator IRD and World Health Organization (WHO) with the cooperation of district administration aimed at saving the children from parasitic worm infection, affecting millions of children in the country every year

Education department focal person for deworming program ADEO Establishment Hafiz Sarfraz Khan told APP that prior to the start of the campaign we organized training program for teachers of government and private sector schools besides awareness drive with the cooperation of parents and teachers.

He disclosed that more than 650 primary, middle, High and Higher Secondary school's children were provided 500 milligram pills for deworming, the drive remained positive and successful.

Giving details of the drive, the coordinator said that 1100 students of government boys Primary school Khalabat sector No.3 were dewormed, in the far-flung areas if Bhadora high school 113 out of 115 in Daira Naqarchian 234 out 253 and in Sarai Saleh 739 out of 935 were dewormed.

Replying to a question about the refusal of parents Hafiz Sarfraz said we have informed our staff and teachers to spare those children whom parents don't want to deworm their children.

He said that 70 percent children of district Haripur has been dewormed and remaining children would be provided pills on 5th November Mop-up day.

At the occasion focal person deworming program health department Dr. Sher Bahadur said children need these deworming medicines to grow healthier and learn better in schools. On deworming day 18 children were brought to government hospitals emergencies and were discharged after first aid by child specialist Dr. Ejaz.

