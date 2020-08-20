UrduPoint.com
70 Pilferers Caught In Jhang Circle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 70 pilferers in various parts of Jhang circle during the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 70 pilferers in various parts of Jhang circle during the current month.

A Fesco spokesman Thursday said the task force checked 9,906 connections in Jhang-1, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang-2, Gojra, Sultan Baho and Kamalia division and unearthed electricity theft at 70 points.

He said 61 consumers were stealing electricity direct from main lines while eight pilferers were involved in tampering metres.

The team removed metres and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 5.5 million by issuing them detection bills of 347,067 units.

The complaints were forwarded to police stations concerned for registration of cases,he added.

