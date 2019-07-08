UrduPoint.com
70 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

70 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 70 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 70 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 131,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

